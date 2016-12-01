Ariana Grande Is Having None of That Sexism

Ariana Grande suffered a sexist humiliation for the ages when a fan of her white rapper boyfriend approached the car with the two of them in it, told "Mac Miller" how amazing he was, and then checking out Ariana, said "Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that!”. Men know this to be a compliment. Even from the simpleton brain of a Mac Miller fanboy.

This objectification led Ariana Grande into some deep Tweeting about the plight of women, including those who sell their tits for a living:

I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure.

Thanks, 1960's disenfranchised power marcher. Not even a nod to the small fortune the world of nitwits are paying you as opposed to the thousands of other young women who could be doing exactly what you do? Most five feet tall women without an education are not flying private.

Grande went on to mention how these types of sexist incidents live inside women like secret yarn balls of shame. Yarn their abusive boyfriends will order them to turn into colorful holiday sweaters to symbolize their gender enslavements. Something like that. Grande urged her female fans to share their own experiences of being referred to as wicked hot spunk bait, though most only could secretly hoped that some day might happen to them.

Grande was clear to note that women promoting or expressing their sexuality in public is not an invitation to men to disrespect them. That one seems like a pipe dream. The chemistry Ph.D's being told women don't belong in cancer research labs might have better footing than girls who dress like half-naked cats and sing songs about being fucked righteously. Also, dating a white rapper from Pittsburgh with full neck tats isn't going to get you that Yo-Yo Ma erudite fan base. Perhaps once in a quiet moment consider how your thongs for money bargain might be contributing to the objectification of women as opposed to the proper focal point for a radical shift in gender archetypes.

Regardless, the incident allowed the entire festive community of female bloggers to pen millennial short-form sonnets about subjugation. This is their NFL playoffs. An intense amount of impotent analysis from Monday morning quarterbacks. Hint, gender objectifying Mac Miller fans win. They're the Patriots.