Ashley Graham Might Be the Big Finish (VIDEO)

Not sure how long the Advent lasts in the world of plus sized women models, but they're still cranking out these videos. Ashley Graham in a tight corset is no way to get Jesus hankering for a comeback.

I couldn't produce twenty-five solid ideas for low budget 60-second holiday model videos. There's tits, there's ass, and... I'm out. That's how you get to Ashley Graham homaging Jessica Rabbit. One was drawn this way and the other employed sausage and pancake breakfasts since eleven.

Is it sexy to see an overweight woman strapped into an undersized costume? The dick can explain scarcity better than any economics professor. It's why you can't fathom how you just spent the past ten seconds thinking about bending that chunky mom over the gluten-free bread endcap at the supermarket. Everybody wants some.