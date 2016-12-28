Carrie Fisher Testimonials Run Through Feminist Screening

When parents stop paying attention to brats, the brats will eventually battle amongst themselves for squeakiest wheel. Confused by the results of the November 8th election, New York and Los Angeles literati have begun to consume each other like spider babies after mom's carcass no longer holds any meat.

Steve Martin posted a 140-character tribute to recently deceased Carrie Fisher who he knew personally:

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well."

Clearly, the tongue-in-cheek comment was meant as a superior compliment from a man who loved her. Though since Martin was ten years older than Fisher, that part about being a young man rings a little odd since you were twenty when she was nine. Nevertheless, it was the "beautiful creature" part that led feminists to feel a jolt of anger from clitoris to stern. A chick named "Claire" from New York magazine, and that's really all you need to know, as long as we're brazenly gender politicking here, compared Steve Martin's tweet to Jabba the Hutt's enslavement of Princess Leia. A blowhard analogy. Also, I just got hard again.

The columnist cites Fisher's own insistence through that years that her Princess Leia bikini turn was something she truly hated being on her top hits resume. What Fisher never said was I hate when my friends call me beautiful. Who hates that, besides women who never hear it? There's a balance to be struck between "nice tits, hot face" and "beautiful creature" that people are either unwilling or unable to make in their own life's stew of anger.

Steve Martin pulled his Tweet following the criticism either because he's a pussy or because he felt that he didn't want anything other than positive memories of his friend to be circulating following her death. Probably both.