Cindy Crawford Hangs With Her Teen Model Daughter

Cindy Crawford has been on a running rant about trolls on social media complaining about her aging looks. Something you simply don't expect when you're fifty and still posting half naked selfies and magazine shots of you with no clothes on. Everybody wants fame, but nobody wants to pay the price anymore. Take heart. Most guys are still tugging one out.

This is the age when you're supposed to be living through your children. Including that knockoff young teen you created and shoved into modeling at twelve when STEM seemed practically unlikely. Kaia Gerber was named model of the year. A superlative title claimed by half the industry. It's like calling yourself a boxing champ. Give me an acronym so I can cross check.

Today's the day when you learn that having your teen daughter in a bikini next to you won't help with the comments on your aging. It's impossible to look cool when you have older children. When you try to be the hip parent, it becomes even worse. The adults only vacations with the Clooneys make more sense. You're currently selling one of your extra homes for sixty millions. Give us a smile there, love.