Emily Ratajkoski Naked Christmas Card

For Christmas, Emily Ratajkowski apparently sent her friends and family Christmas cards she took of herself while naked. Happy Holidays, Aunt Bethel. The kids are really fucked up these days huh? No, just your niece. This is not a custom. Clearly there's an abject level of narcissism involved here, not to mention the awkwardness of finding one of these under your nephew's mattress:

"The cards are far more than just a holiday greeting — they’re a gift in and of themselves... With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages."

The anti-consumerism card is indeed a strong play. Don't feel like buying any gifts? Simply pretend you're better than everyone else. They'll harbor untold resentment since they dropped a hundred bucks on you but nobody will bring it up they'll just stop buying you presents the rest of your life.

Ratajkowski is obviously flooded with gifts from weird Persians and duds from Wharton on a daily basis and will never notice. Being a hot chick is awesome. Until it isn't and you lose touch with reality to the point that you think sending naked pics to your inner circle on Christmas is an appropriate move. Everyone you know is either talking shit about you or laughing at you. Thank God for the Amazon Wish List, and please continue to share your political opinions, we're all incredibly fascinated as long as you're nude.



