Emma Stone's Been Robbed

Emma Stone seems like one of the more likable young success stories in Hollywood. By all accounts she's easy-going and taking her fame and fortune with some amount of grounded humility. Yet no actress is escapable in the movie promotional magazine article from griping about the mistreatment of women in the entertainment business. It's an obligatory addition to any actress interview quotes to keeps you in the good graces of your fellow suffragettes. The charges range from assaults and utter humiliations by powerful inevitably unnamed men to Emma Stone dropping a note about how her suggestions on set are invariably stolen by the old boys network:

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea. I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away."

Hesitate to make it about being a woman, but by all means, make sure you insist upon that. Emma Stone has spent enough time on movie sets to understand that especially young and less revered actors are treated as chattel. Say your lines, monkey, about sums up the feeling of most directors and producers trying to get in their pages per day to stay on time and on budget. Anybody's who's been on a major movie set knows the level of mirth and free-wheeling about matches that of a North Korean military factory. You got ideas on how to make Kim Jong-un's missile assembly line a more self-actualizing work experience? For sure we'd love to hear them. Come into this little backroom here.

Stone knows this. But there's such a strong desire to establish bona fides by way of sexism shoutouts. It sucks that your job isn't perfect and you're not treated wonderfully in every working moment. Nobody but you could imagine what that's like. It would be refreshing for one of these beautifully blessed young women to announce, fuck it, I get paid seven figures to spend ten weeks dancing with Ryan Gosling on camera. I take home $350,000 per episode for TV guest spots. I shop a lot and have five months vacation per year. I couldn't complain without sounding like an asshole. Life is good. Stop baiting me.