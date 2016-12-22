Three days ago Kate Moss bragged to BBC radio that she lives next door to George Michael and has a ladder that allows her access to his backyard any time she wishes. Now, George Michael is dead on Christmas Day under mysterious circumstances. His publicist denies there are any mysterious circumstances, hence, the mystery. He also denies it's drugs or AIDS related, so whatever that word is beyond mysterious. Fake I guess. He was 53.

The past few years Michael hs looked noticeably pallid, stocky, and his signature longer hair cut more proficiently short. Michael disappeared into a clinic for a month or longer a year and a half ago. At that time his publicist claimed Michael was in rehab for cannabis addiction. That seemed like a half-baked excuse. Only rich suburban teens and rappers forced by terms of probation ever go to rehab for weed. Without additional information, the bobbies ought look into that Kate Moss tidbit. If you had a neighbor who was a heroin addict and stacked a ladder up against your fence and you were found dead, you'd want the same.