Kate Beckinsale Shimmies

Dec 28, 9:32 AM

Kate beckinsale hot for shape 86856787 image

 

There are certain signs that a woman won't be single for very long. Kate Beckinsale's second husband left her for a younger woman who looks a ton like her only without any botox or vaginoplasty yet. Her first husband she ditched for her second husband and now he's ditching back to England to go fight the the Trump/Brexit Nazis in his mind. There's something about being hot and slender and rich and famous that still bodes well for a woman finding a third mate in her 40's. 

Showing off in video format is fairly impressive. You can't do nearly the post production work you can with magazine photos which are all entirely airbrushed. Kate Beckinsale likely works harder than Ashley Graham at the gym. That's not a high bar. Still, being born with superior genes is vastly underrated. Hopefully Michael Sheen doesn't obliterate all the Nazi ideals.

Photo Credit: Shape Magazine

