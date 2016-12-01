Lena Dunham Fattest Mermaid

There's a reason you don't see corpulent mermaids, presumably they have to tread water nearly 24 hours a day, only stopping to fuck 80's movie stars. There are also not giant tubs of red vines or Jamba Juice locations or whatever Lena Dunham is doing to increase her thigh circumference in the sea. Dunham is the beneficiary of a meeting HBO had and decided they needed to get out in front of criticism and have a show with an all female cast. Whether or not the show is any good is immaterial. Apart from taking one of the few mermaid pictures that nobody will beat off to, Dunham recently apologized for saying she wishes she'd had an abortion:

"My words were spoken from a sort of 'delusional girl' persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate. That's my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma."

Being a pseudo-intellectual must be exhausting. There's something about growing up as a part of the Manhattan liberal elite that instills in people the belief that being wordy makes them smart. HBO sure is a stickler for diversity. Once they even did a talent search in Alphabet City. It would be amazing if Dunham actually moved to the ocean but don't hold your breath. Coincidentally, she can't either. Girls gets awful ratings. It doesn't really matter, this is welfare for the privileged. Look, that mermaid is drowning in the kiddie pool.

