Lucy Hale Topless Selfies Something to Consider

It's a shame we live in a world where famous people can't take naked photos of themselves, store them to their iPhones and Cloud backup, transmit them via AT&T or Verizon cellular phone towers to their friends, without fear that their private tit pics may be seen someday by others than the intended recipients. Also, the spread of radical islamic jihad seems to be problematic.

Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars had her phone hacked reportedly and whoever nabbed her topless photos passed them around until they found one site willing to post them. Everybody who runs any bit edgy blog gets these contacts from hackers with ill-gotten photos of celebrities once they realize there's no way to actually sell any of these photos commercially. Most of these hackers are unsophisticated bored college aged kids who penetrate celebrity phones with such sinister black hat techniques as emails that read, "We have a free Chipotle burrito for you, we just need your super private info". Similar to how Russia's finest computer engineers got into the Podesta emails.

While hiring celebrity scandal attorney Marty Singer on an hourly that equals the weekly pay of most working Americans is an option, you might consider not producing and distributing naked photos of yourself on a soft target system. High school seems like a good cut off age for doing really stupid things to make boys like you. Kid actors who never experience the normalcy of teenaged embarrassment eventually express their stupidity and emotional pubescence at an altered later age. Not that other people aren't still being stupid at 27, it's simply that by that age most people without an ABC Family Show have to live with their mistakes.