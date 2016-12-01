Miley Cyrus Buzzkill

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to eviscerate the increasingly consumer driven nature of Christmas while wearing four separate Christmas themed outfits that she purchased. She also bought a Christmas light necklace, antlers, and a big red and green bow for her head. Her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth was sporting a Christmas onesie that he bought. Or, maybe Miley bought it for him. This would be like Malcolm X sporting a Lynard Skynard tee:

"Call me the grinch but "Christmas" always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness & greed... I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don't get everything they wished for due to life's unfair circumstances!"

So you and your family exchanged homemade paper mache zoo animals on Christmas, or was it a bunch of name brand stuff from the mall and you are unequivocally full of shit? Also, why is Christmas in quotes, are you implying Christmas is not real?

As we all know, the meaning of Christmas is to celebrate the birthday of a guy who was born to a virgin and then tortured to death because his dad was mad that two people ate an apple. Cyrus no doubt recants this story to the bored homeless youth waiting for her to shut the fuck up and give them a gift certificate to PF Chang's which they can eat while high on crack. You have to be a special kind of asshole to be a blowhard on Christmas. If anything it's the one day when you're supposed to cease being an annoying narcissist while getting shit faced and watching thirteen hours of TV.

We've really lost our way, thanks for the pick me up, shitty Ghandi.