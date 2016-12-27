Phil Jackson And Jeanie Buss Break Up

Phil Jackson was a great coach. The secret is, get a gig coaching the best player of all time and roll the ball out. Coast on that notoriety. Involve yourself in pseudo spiritualism. This is also known as being pretentious. Jackson is a crotchety arthritic fuck is obviously a dick to waiters and has probably at some point falsely posed as a Native American. He has been in a relationship with Lakers heiress Jeanie Buss for quite some time. Jeanie is a smart cookie and the only one of her dad's children who isn't a complete retard. Her brother Jim, who ran the Lakers into the ground, is 6'3" and attended jockey school. That should tell you everything you need to know.

Unfortunately Phil and Jeanie have broken up. There were a few prohibitive issues in their relationship, such as Phil being a rough 70 and the two of them living 2,500 miles apart. Probably more so, it is becoming more and more apparent that the emperor is not wearing any clothes, and that's not a metaphor for the naked yoga she occasionally has to walk in on. The Knicks are mediocre, as you should have bet on. Jackson has pulled one of the biggest cons in recent history. He got to fuck a hot younger smart chick for a while who also digs basketball. Consider that a win, and a greater accomplishment than your first six championships. Tom Arnold would have done equally well with Jordan.