Ray McDonald Video Inconclusive (VIDEO)

Former niners defensive end Ray McDonald is a free agent. Permanently. So are you, someone might pick you up. Declare for the draft, what can it hurt? McDonald and his baby mama got into an argument a few months back and he was arrested for domestic violence and felony false imprisonment. It's unclear what that is, but obviously involves a black construction paper jail. After seeing the incriminating video, a grand jury decided to drop the case, because it is not incriminating. It does show a Blair Witch style argument, with the baby mama dictating breathily what is happening.

The problem is that nothing is happening. There are two equally probable scenarios. Ray McDonald has been beating the shit out of his baby mama and she's just being precautions. Or, Ray McDonald's baby mama is a lunatic who's pissed he never gave her a ring. McDonald does have a bit of a history so you have to factor that in. The same woman once held one of his guns to her side and threatened to shoot herself. She also charged McDonald with domestic violence once before, as she had bruises on her arm and neck. Not a black eye, arm bruises. If you were his lawyer, you could argue the type of bruises you get when someone's trying to restrain you. He was also charged with sexual assault and "rape by intoxication" of another woman. So, the jury's out. On this case, however, the jury is permanently out. The lawyer for the woman released a hyperbolic statement:

"It's one of the most horrific videos I've seen and heard in my 46 years of practicing law."

Really guy? Apparently you've never seen Cake Farts. The fact that this woman and her bus bench lawyer are engaged in histrionics means the benefit of the doubt has to go to McDonald on this one. That doesn't mean he's not guilty of something, just not this. Watch for yourself, it's not the most horrific thing you've seen in the past 46 years, or even this afternoon. Judge Judy's on Channel 4.