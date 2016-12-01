Rockette Doesn't Want to Work Inauguration

Nobody holds the moral fiber of this nation together more than popular musicians and dancers. They've come out in droves the past several months to detail the appropriate way for right minded people to think. A Radio City Rockette is pretending she's being forced to perform at the Trump inauguration as an entry point for a broader discussion of how she's on the right side of women's issues. Also racial issues and anything else she could remember from her kitchen sink PC manual:

This is a women’s rights issue. This is an issue of racism and sexism, something that’s much bigger than politics … It’s a basic human-rights issue. We have immigrants in the show. I feel like dancing for Trump would be disrespecting the men and women who work with us, the people we care about.

Even characters in dance movies don't take high kicking in costumes this seriously.

The Rockette who preferred to remain nameless to conceal her stupid noted that the girls who were agreeing to perform were either young or stupid or merely doing it for the money. She insisted the inauguration invite had created an angry division among the Rockettes. As opposed to half of the group inferring that the other half young dumb stupid whores, which apparently causes no ill feelings.

From the start it's been noted that the bulk of Rockettes are freelancers who can pick and choose their performances. The core of thirteen full-time salaried employees were given the right to opt out of the Trump inauguration because the Rockettes' owner assumed that would shut these chicks up. Not even close.

Those still weeping in their vegan flakes over the results of the election are reveling in Pyrrhic victories like entertainers and musicians refusing to perform at the inauguration. Most of them not invited in the first place. It's like toilet papering the school that just humiliated you at the homecoming game. It's the bright idea of a few people that have never played competitive sports. People who earn their bruises understand how to take a loss. Everybody else is merely a whiny dancer looking for a HuffPo merit badge.