Sarah Michelle Gellar RIPed the Wrong Dead George

Celebrity RIPs on social media are still a work in progress. Even beyond the mention of the loss of the talnt, the personal impact statement, and the obligatory tie-in pun, there's the desire to not be last in with the virtual Hallmark. Sarah Michelle Gellar suffered harsh criticism from people who never make mistakes when she confused George Michael with Boy George when piling on with her social media condolences.

In Gellar's defense, there is an industry wide panic to be posted and picked up in time for the Entertainment Tonight celebrity death reactions. Also, c'mon, two iconographic 80's gay British pop stars both named George and born in London in the early 60's. It's a push. Normal people will never know the pressure you're under as a former TV star to instruct the world on the meaning of this loss. Officially obituaries only come out after ten million unofficial versions are published first on social media. You're the pastor for the pure digital play flock. Maybe though double check the name of the decedent before you print the funeral brochure.