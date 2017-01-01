Affleck Not Directing Batman

Ben Affleck has removed himself from the director role on the next installment of the Batman movie series which will never stop being re-booted. Protest that at airports. The timing of the release is based upon a decent number of people forgetting how shitty the last Batman movie was.

Affleck remains one of the chief producers, and, of course, he's Batman. So there's that. Affleck claims his reason for pulling out of the directing gig is the high demands of the acting role:

There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

Damn straight, G.I. Joe. Your nation is asking too much focus and passion from you. Imagine the lost hours of sleep at the Four Seasons suite closest to the set. Also worth noting, you can't act. Not until they change the definition to include closed lipped stares askance and speaking with a fake Boston accent even though you were raised there.

Everybody interviewed about the situation insisted this latest decision had nothing to do with Affleck's most recent directed picture, Live By Night, tanking mightily among critics and at the box office. They all claimed this to be untrue using the exact same language so you know it's super true and not the result of talking points.

Don't ask too much of your modern comic book movies. If Bruce Wayne doesn't replace Alfred with a refugee butler, it's a win.