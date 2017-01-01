Babies Aren't Just For Women Anymore

The British Medical Association, presumably all well intentioned and well educated people who smell like baking soda and potatoes, have issued guidelines stating that the term 'expectant mother' is exclusionary to non-women who might become pregnant. The BMA insists that gender inequality is rooted in stereotypes of the roles of men and women. Like women being the ones to get pregnant:

A large majority of people that have been pregnant or have given birth identify as women. We can include intersex men and transmen who may get pregnant by saying ‘pregnant people’ instead of ‘expectant mothers'.

By large majority would you say, all one hundred billion human births outside of a couple or three freaky people on Maury or Oprah through the years. This wasn't a leaflet on “A guide to effective communication: inclusive language in the workplace” by some radical lesbian group at a leftist blog. This is the official organization of physicians in the stodgiest nation in the world. These are people who wear ties and loafers to bed.

Measuring the spread of any disease is practically done by looking at how rational, educated, people of decent means are affected. Everybody expects stupid poor people to contract all types of shit. Submission to placating even the most minute of special interests related to some vague demographic category has reached peak spread. Do No Harm is now equal to Hurt Nobody's Feelings. Fuck the Brits. Though we're far worse here.