Brent Musburger High on Mixon

If a guy announcing a four and a half hour Sugar Bowl game says one or two stupid things, it's merely human nature. You can't utter five hundred comments without a couple idiotic blurbs. That doesn't explain Brent Musburger bringing up the case of Oklahoma back Joe Mixon punching a chick in a restaurant as an underdog's tale:

It was very troubling to see. We have talked to the coaches. They all swear the young man is doing fine. Like I said, Oklahoma thought he might even transfer. He sat out the suspension, was re-instated. And folks, he's just one of the best. Let's hope, given a second chance by Bob Stoops and Oklahoma, that this young man makes the most of his chance and goes on to have a career in the National Football League.

The Mixon quip didn't come off the cuff. Pre-show you discussed how to handle the fact that the collective male are dipping into holiday beer and nachos watching ball games featuring abusive mofos and criminals. As football fans, we're aware that our entertainment spectacle is tainted. Offer up the occasional platitude that punching women in the face is wrong and move along. Honoring Mixon as "one of the best" is the kind of unnecessary hyperbole that draws attention to our dirty pursuit.

Somebody in the truck started tracking negative feedback on Twitter, forcing Musburger into an awkwardly segued follow up explanation on the cursed horror of the "Mixon punches blonde chick" video. Then a quick note on down and distance. Nothing to see here. Move along. Fucking Musburger, ruining it for the rest of us.