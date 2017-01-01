Charlotte McKinney Made a Movie

Sony has been trying to convince people for ten years now that Crackle is a real thing. Their latest idea was to start making David Spade movies again. It's not necessarily how you or I would choose to overcome obscurity, but for Sony it was that or ten thousand more hours of animated Batman.

Crackle's latest long form movie is Mad Families, written by Spade, and starring Charlie Sheen as the lovable patriarch of a family fighting for good campsite position on the Fourth of July. Not everything relatable is worthy of a feature film. Skin rashes for instance. Or this. The film is more of a make works program for Spade and Sheen and Ron Howard's younger brother and Charlotte McKinney and a number of other attractive women Sheen assured his goat's milk remedy renders him effectively non-contagious. Crackle had the decency not to pre-screen the film for reviews.

Crackle signed a deal with Comcast which means soon the people who work at Sony can feel less obligated to contribute at idea meetings and the massive media Comcast can Borg the shit out Crackle and its bottom line. At some point we will be down to a couple or three companies that control all entertainment content. The downside is monopolistic increased prices and bland, lowest common denominator viewing options. The upside is more Amy Schumer. Best not to think about it.