Chelsea Handler Shames Melania Trump

Chelsea Handler lead the Women's March at the Sundance Film Festival, meaning she was already there to get shit faced and the biggest celebrity willing to brave the cold while hungover. During an interview, Handler said she would not interview Melania Trump because she could "Barely speak english." Interesting criteria. What about your housekeeper, do you have disdain for her too? Are you saying there aren't millions of people alive who are much smarter than you who don't speak English?

Melania apparently speaks French, Italian, German, Slovene and English. It's such a cop out when people from European countries put that on their resume. Congratulations, you can order an omelet. Would you rather speak seven languages broken or one really well?

Handler was immediately accused of shaming Melania, as if Melania Trump gives a shit. It's tough to shame a former escort who fucks Donald Trump and watches him assemble his hair in the morning. Shame is in the eye of the beholder. You can't make someone ashamed. If you are ashamed, that's on you. Maybe you should do some self reflection. Having an opinion on someone also does not mean you're shaming them. If you say, for example, I think Ashley Graham is overweight, that's not shaming. Just a fairly scientifically proven fact.

There are two schools of thought. One is that immigrants should assimilate into American culture, the other being that they should have the right to insulate themselves and speak their native language. Nobody thinks they should make an effort to assimilate and then be cut down for speaking with an accent. Handler is entitled to her opinion, but it's a shitty opinion because she's one of the shittiest people on earth. Good luck at Sundance, I think you'll find you get less deals when you're not fucking the head of development of a network. You two have more in common than you'd think.