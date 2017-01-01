Constance Wu Hits Casey Affleck With Offending the Craft

I've been counseled not to talk about this for career's sake. F my career then, I'm a woman & human first. That's what my craft is built on.

Wu added a lengthier diatribe about the glory of the acting craft, its praise worthy selfless nature, and how Affleck's nomination is an ode to the new era of Trump sexism. It's like watching a chess master thinking several politically correct checkboxes ahead.

Buzzfeed and Jezebel and other outlets outfitted with angry senior writers in their mid 20's picked up on Wu as Truth to Male Power hero and quickly added White Privilege, noting that Nate Parker was snubbed for The Oscars in part due to lingering rape charges from his college days at Penn State. They deftly conflate Affleck acting like a horrible party guest and telling uncomfortable cock jokes on set with Parker's gang rape charges that saw his male cohort convicted in court. One simple rhetorical step to gloss over. Imagine the socially conscious point you're trying to make, then imagine saying anything to get there. That's journalism, my dear. Welcome to Buzzfeed.

The question of who is or is not "deserving" of accolade in the entertainment industry is so far afield from any logical guidelines it's impossible to make any definitive statement. Is Constance Wu a better person than Casey Affleck? Sure. Say that. Is Nate Parker the same as Casey Affleck, with bonus points for being black but discredits for rape? Sure. Say that. Check the Likes and Retweets before making final judgement on Best Actor.