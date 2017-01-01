Deadpool Transitioning from Pansexual to Gay

Deadpool film director Tim Miller took great joy during the run up to movie release by referring to the lead character in the film as the first pansexual superhero. Miller demanded to be quoted on that. Nobody knows what pansexual means as it was largely invented in some dude's dorm room after waking up with a hangover and his first dick in his mouth.

Deadpool comic creator Fabian Nicieza went on in length to elaborate how Deadpool can't be defined by traditional sexuality, "He is NO SEX and ALL SEXES". What nuance. The word 'gay' is shorter.

In the film version that real people put real money at risk to make, Deadpool bangs Morena Baccarin. There are homoerotic gags and allusions throughout the film, but no more than in Porky's. You know Pee Wee likes girls. Defender's of the comics sexuality progressive agenda insisted that Deadpool dating a chick was merely random chance, and he could've easily been in a romantic relationship with a man.

Ryan Reynolds himself agreed, and expects to be the kind of gay that fucks dudes in the sequel.

What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else. One of those things is that Deadpool is in love with Vanessa. Deadpool isn't in love with Vanessa just because she's a woman. He's in love with Vanessa because he loves her.

That's deep, brother. Want to make a bet on whether or not Deadpool assbangs a dude in the next feature installment? Also, you're probably not clear on who Batman loves. Ahem, his ward.

If any superhero should be openly gay, it is Deadpool. It's clear from the source material the originators want him to be some vague half-apologetic nomenclature for homosexual. This as opposed to people demanding Captain America hookup with Bucky or that Wonder Woman be pre-diabetic and unfairly paid in comparison to Superman. Jughead came out as asexual, but nobody reads Archie Comics.

Half of Hollywood is gay. That includes half the movie bankrollers. Put some skin in the game. Run Deadpool 2 through a Brokeback panoply of male only rainbow parties. Put Caligula to shame. Put pansexuality on the map. In the very least, that ashamed Freshman from Kansas in his NYU dorm room is going to feel better. Maybe the licensed toys take a hit at Christmas.