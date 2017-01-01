According to anonymous reports in Radar Online, so what Macedonian fake news purveyors point to as even worse than them when they are outed, Demi Moore is dabbling in Scientology. Not for the first time, but again. According to Radar, Demi Moore used to attend Scientology meetings as a young woman with her mom Virginia Guynes. This was in between mom's arrests for arson and DUI and similar penal violations requiring going clear.

Losing Demi Moore would be a big blow for Kabbalah, the spiritual mysticism not quite Jewish teachings preferred by gay actors and entertainers who grew up in broken homes. So, Scientology, with a dash of Hebrew. Kabbalah would be left with Madonna and Ashton Kutcher, who Moore tricked into Kabbalah with a combination of fucking and Kutcher's own stupidity.

The pathology of Kabbalah to Whip-It addiction to Scientology is one that deserves some attention by social scientists. Just as Famous Black Guy to Fucking a Kardashian to Sheer Misery. Nothing happens in a vacuum. It's time for Moore's drunk and lazy daughters to step up and get involved. Maybe order mom an Uber to the Scientology center. Even Leah Remini admits the first few years weren't so bad. If you donate enough, they won't tell the press that you shit your bedsheets.