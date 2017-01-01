Diana Gordon Finds Homeless Brother

Diana Gordon is a musician who has sold her material off to some of her less talented peers such as Beyonce and Ciara. She was recently driving near her home in LA when she noticed her brother, who'd been missing for sixteen years and presumed dead, homeless and sitting at a bus stop.

She took him back to her house to get him back on his feet. Bad call. Bolt your bedroom door. This is a heartwarming story. Perhaps too much so to be real. The Gordons hail from Queens. Why would this dude not have stopped in Texas. Also, Diana has set up a GoFundMe campaign, which is a stomping ground for attention seeking hoaxers. It doesn't appear she was even looking for her brother. She just found him near her house like a heroin needle in a garbage stack. She is unwavering:

"I convinced him to come back with me to my house with the promise of a warm bed and food. He was hesitant, thinking it was a trick. He is not used to any sort of kindness."

The whole thing does have a Ryan Lochte feel to it, but for now she deserves the benefit of the doubt. The moral of the story is, if a relative of yours goes missing, simply ignore them and drive around LA bumping hot tunes and they'll fall right into your lap. Hopefully we also don't get a grim reminder about why you shouldn't bring homeless people into your house. That remains to be seen, along with Beyonce's donation.