Hannah Ferguson Still Christmas (VIDEO)

Love magazine continued distributing the Christmas videos of half naked models because January rolled around and they realized they had forgotten to come up with anything else. The same reason Sports Illustrated turned the Swimsuit thing into a year round editorial event. Costume shops get crazy around Halloween. The rest of the year you're smoking weed in the stockroom searching for S&M costumes for fat swingers.

Hannah Ferguson is that model everybody says has amazing eyes because that's far more polite than yelling "tits!" and squeezing your scrotum. They had but a bottle of baby oil and an inflated pink flamingo and they turned it into something more watchable than the last seven Will Smith movies. Christmas isn't a calendar event. It's the spirit of giving within all of us.