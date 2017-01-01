Joss Whedon Doubles Down

You could think of Hollywood director Joss Whedon as an outlier in the entertainment industry's collective Le Roy cheerleaders twitching hysteria response to Hillary Clinton losing. But he's not even close to the exception. You'd have to live here to understand the visceral outrage and violent shuddering taking place in the raw juice bars. The entire city has a queue up for the punch in Jonestown kind of feel.

Last week Joss Whedon talked about wanting to rape fuck House Speaker Ryan with a rhino's horn until dead. It made little rhetorical sense and seemed excessively sexually violent. Likely Whedon earned numerous back slaps from people who choose not to see the double standard in breathless rape culture sloganeers suggesting rape as a viable form of political opposition.

Whedon shows no signs of stopping, referring now to Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as an evil despot from the Harry Potter book series and his wife Ivanka as a Chinese dog:

Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game.

Some people are feigning outrage over Whedon's canine comparison for Ivanka Trump. Surely he meant something clever and cheeky by the Pekingese reference, not that Ivanka looks like a dog since she's surely hotter than anybody Whedon ever fucked before money.

The problem is, like the rhino horn bit, inside jokes are not a pure substitute for actual jokes. Kate Rich's Barron Trump homeschool riff was actually amusing, even if mildly offensive. Whedon's shit has only the offensive. He comes off as an unhinged teenage girl. Hollywood is condition to listen dutifully to unhinged teenage girls because they represent a huge chunk of the business. The rest of the world and their parents not so much.