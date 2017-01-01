Kenya Moore Pulls a Gun

In the old days, three people trespassed on your property and you shot them and everybody went about their business. An old dude brought by the wooden coffins by sundown to clean up the mess. Now the media insists you defend yourself for defending your castle with a weapon because gun ownership is foreign to everybody who smiles into a camera for a living.

Kenya Moore is a Real Housewife from Atlanta. She was once Miss USA and then did a couple movies and married somebody and wrote some books about being a working woman and still having a nice ass and other shit women can't One-Click on Amazon fast enough. She's also born and raised Detroit. Hence, the gun she keeps loaded in her Atlanta home. And the reason black women smile politely at white women who rally for gun control.

A trio of ne'er-do-wells jumped Moore's home gate and made their way up her driveway, at which point Moore made her way down the driveway with a loaded gun, sending the threesome running. It looks like they weren't robbers so much as idiots with cellphone cameras invading Moore's property for some YouTube selfies hijinks. It's all fun and games until the crazy bitch with the gun shoots your eye out.

Moore was forced to explain herself on camera to Andy Cohen who dreams of a better world where all weapons are magically transformed into super hard cocks:

Listen, if some crazy MFs have the nerve—I have a gated property—they went around my gate. They went and trespassed. They did so many things that were asking for it, not only to be shot but an ass whoopin'. They're just lucky they didn't get both. So you come to my property, I have the right to defend myself. What if I had children? I'm protecting my family.

You don't have kids, but all the same, fuck yeah. Firing indiscriminately on the losers fleeing might've earned you a trial, but it's Georgia, juries got your back.