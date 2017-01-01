Kristen Bell Reveals Butt Pads

Kristen Bell shared an Instagram photo of the butt pads she wore under her dress at the Golden Globes. It's not exactly what you would deem sexy, but neither are her man hands. It appears she has simply stopped trying. It tends to happen in your mid thirties and is classic overcompensation.

My looks are fading slightly, I'm going to just act super gross and pretend I don't care. Butt pads are exactly what you assume they are and are apparently comfortable to sit on. It's unclear how many women are actually using them but if you see them crumpled up near your bed, think about ending it. It's just not a good sign of things to come. You're a step away from orthopedic shoes and her asking you to fetch her girdle. Next thing you know she's drying her hair extensions on your heated towel rack. It belies a certain cheater's mentality.

Yoga is the original butt pads. There are no free lunches in nature, as Bell has so graphically proven. Some boundaries are a good thing. You can spare us the butt pad photos, the toilet photos, and the pap smear photos. We'll just assume the worst. Maybe get together with Jenny McCarthy. The two of you can post fart vids while secretly thinking about knitting.