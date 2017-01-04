Kylie Jenner Surrenders Sole Writing Credit

During the nascency of social media there was some collective fan delusion that famous pop stars and personalities were penning their own Tweets and responses. The personal connection myth drove the growth, so there was some motivation to hide the two or three 20-something college grads all named Jen producing the social content. In 2017, teen girls still want to believe they're pinky swearing best friends with whoever the hell they're following on social media, but deep down they probably understand the fiction. If you're unfamiliar with the rationalization process, inquire with a WWE fan about wrestling being fake.

The financially savvy Kardashian sisters and Jenner girls launched their own private premium social apps at three bucks a month last year. Buyers presumed that paying on your parents credit cards must be getting you the real connection. Kylie Jenner slipped and outed the fact that her very personal relationship advice column regarding Tyga was published under her name, but not written by her. It was like pulling back the curtain on Oz. If Oz were mildly retarded but had amazing tits and offered the Tin Man a prostate massage for twenty bucks. Get the oil can.

Kylie Jenner saw the stupid advice under her name as a blow to her own integrity. Unable to contemplate on a level not involving self, she didn't realize that the tons of dopes who pay for "access" to the real Kylie might be perturbed.

It's hard to lament stupid people being ripped off by the Kardashians. Though considering the large percentage who are underaged, some Congressional hearings wouldn't hurt. Getting your parents permission in the digital era often amounts to "Click Here if You Super Promise You're 18 Before We Show You Double Fisted Girl on Girl" age gate.

The defense against fraud in the case of these premium apps is that surely the audience understands it's not real. You might want to sample test that in a class action suit.