Lamar Odom Coaching The Lakers Makes Sense

The Lakers are a pretty terribly run organization so it would make sense they'd entertain the idea of hiring Lamar Odom to become a coach/team drug dealer. If this happens, bet against the Lakers on the road. Knowing your assistant coach is missing while roaming the streets of Washington DC in search of rock cannot be great for team morale. Odom recently had dinner with Luke Walton and Walton seems up for the idea meaning he should be fired immediately. TMZ caught Odom outside the restaurant and it's unclear if he was unwilling or unable to talk to them but he did offer several grunts. Walton has broached the idea recently:

"I think Lamar would be great. I think anyone that knows Lamar, when he's right, is one of the most likable people that they've been around and I think he has a great knowledge of the game and has a great way of communicating with people."

Keith Moon may have been well behaved when he was sober, there's no way to know. Structure is probably a good thing, but is it a great idea for a recovering drug addict to be traveling the country and clubbing with Nick Young? Even if not for his recent struggles, Odom still wouldn't have many of the markers of a good coach. He's a goofball who once convinced his entire JuCo team to skip practice and watch Galaxy Quest instead.

Much like keeping Kobe Bryant's corpse around an extra two years and signing a bunch of slow and old ass players to long contracts, this seems like a horrendous idea, so they might just do it. Jerry Buss' flop son, who makes many basketball decisions, is 6'2" and once attended jockey school. He probably also smoked a lot of weed with Bill Walton. It's starting to show. Cue the relapse when Kourtney sits front row to watch whoever she's currently fucking blow you out by thirty. Whatever your insurance policy is, triple it.

Photo Credit: Instagram