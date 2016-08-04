Mischa Barton Voluntarily Hospitalized for Crazy

If your Mischa Barton's neighbor you have to measure your responses to her leaning over the backyard fence and yelling out crazy shit. That's a Tuesday. Where Pictionary used to be. When one of them finally called in the EMTs for some gurney assistance for Barton, you know it reached a new level:

...she was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood and rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering ... and Ziggy Stardust. At one point she fell backward off the fence and said, "Oh my God, it's over! I feel it, and it's angry!"

I'm still not sure I'd call 911 on that. In Philly they'd kick you out of the neighborhood for butting in. You saw smoke pouring from the windows, did you see fire? The answer's important. At the time of her meltdown, Barton was wearing only a man's dress shirt and tie, which leads you to believe she's bonkers, but at least she's not sleeping alone. No man can resist crazy. It's just too much fun, in spurts.

In addition to her multiple previous DUI arrests, Barton was 5150'd back in 2009 for what she called a large misunderstanding. She started beating up hospital nurses when they tried to inject her with painkillers for a horrible post dental surgery infection. Like a bad scene from Nell. Only Barton can't act. Maybe it's time to go back to those nurses and apologize. They were probably onto something.