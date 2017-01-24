Netflix To Reboot Queer Eye For The Straight Guy

You can't stereotype people. Unless you're gay, then you may do whatever you want. There are no such thing as gender norms? When's the last time you saw a trans lady wearing sweatpants? Do actual women go to lunch in a ballgown? Netflix is doing a new version of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, in which a bunch of gay minstrels do a makeover on a straight guy. The premise is flawed, in that no straight guy would ever participate in this show not to mention most women are not attracted to guys who don't want to get their shoes dirty.

The show is a fairly appropriate metaphor for the Left's current state of mind. Did you know it's okay to be a straight guy, and that part of being straight entails not wanting to make yourself a gay guy who doesn't suck cock? As long as we're all about equality, let's flip the script. A show where The Rock shows gay guys how to change a tire and not to be annoying as fuck. Maybe John Goodman could snag some guys outside The Abbey and explain that regardless of your sexual orientation, having loud obnoxious detailed conversations about your sexual escapades is uncouth. That's not going to fly? Then don't ever talk about equality or discrimination while enjoying your protected status, and if you want to take advice from a guy who spends an hour getting ready to walk his dog, you're both fucking losers.