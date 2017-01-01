Nick Gordon Reminiscing

Nick Gordon took to Instagram to post some photos of his dead sister/girlfriend/wife, Bobbi Kristina Brown. He also threw in some first person conversational pillow talk, in case dead people who you helped kill look at Instagram.

"I love & miss you RIH my angel."

Aww. Gordon was found liable for Brown's death in civil court and owes Bobby Brown and other fat members of her family $34 million. That's a lot of Uber driving. Or Lyft if you want to pretend to love Syrians without background checks. Gordon's Instagram page is chock-full of photos of Brown, to an obsessive level. The type of level in which someone is a huge fan of John Lennon, and chooses to express his intense feelings by killing John Lennon.

That may be what happened to Bobbi Kristina. What's allegedly certain is that Gordon had something to do with it. He's been able to avoid criminal prosecution, which is odd because there's a lot of incriminating evidence against him. Not far away a rapper named Young Thug is facing serious criminal charges for rolling with tinted windows.

Gordon could have tripped down memory lane on his own time. The fact he chose to make a spectacle on social media belies what a total creep he is. It's that rare combination of being inherently sick and twisted, enjoying the feeling of people being suspicious of you, but not being bright enough to understand proper subtlety. This is what separates the convicted serial killers from the guys who are still running hookers. Keep dropping hints, there's a super unhealthy detective somewhere watching your every post.