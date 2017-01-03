Oprah Promotes Cookbook For Fat People

Orpah wrote a carb heavy cookbook and has been heavily promoting it. You might wonder if someone who's had epic struggles with her weight is the appropriate person to suggest what you should eat. It would almost be like John Bonham releasing a posthumous book about specialty cocktails.

Oprah has been going out of her way to mention Weight Watchers since it is a benevolent organization and she owns part of it. It's unclear how the system works, but it entails counting points, rarely exercising, playing a lot of solitaire, remaining fat, losing some weight, doing a magazine spread, gaining back the weight and finally coming to terms with being molested as a child. Oprah's strategy here seems muddled:

"They say, "I thought you were on Weight Watchers, you're eating this? You're eating truffle fries? Why are you serving tacos?" Because you can eat whatever you want. Weight Watchers isn't a diet, it's a support system, so I know I'll be doing it for the rest of my life. I feel healthier, more alive and more connected then I've ever been."

Sounds like a cult. So, you can eat whatever you want, just not very much of it. You're going to get really hungry and binge on fast food three nights a week. Why not eat stuff that's good for you and have as much as you want?

Ever seen someone gain weight on spinach and salmon? Alcoholics Anonymous does some pretty good work for people. They also don't turn a profit. If you think you can lose weight by eating pasta and shortbread and fried chicken, you're probably also the type of person who believes you can attain a six pack by hooking electrodes up to your belly and become the CEO of Exxon by attending a Tony Robbins seminar. In short, you're an idiot.

Oprah is well aware of this and has done quite well by targeting your demographic. Buy this cookbook, maybe you can read it at the gym. Or while in line at the Wendy's drive-thru.