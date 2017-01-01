Pacman Seems Troubled

You could forgive Adam Jones for his nightclub altercations, resisting arrests, and occasionally beating up his own bodyguards and making it rain at strip clubs and starting gun fights, if it weren't for the excessive spitting on women. Ten years ago when Jones spit on some chick in a late evening brouhaha you write it off to a subpar upbringing. Spitting on a police station nurse a decade letter forms a pattern. Quit the fucking spitting, gangster.

Jones was arrested for the tenth time in his criminal career in Cincinnati following yet another late night scuffle. Dude loves to scuffle. Naturally, he resisted arrest, tried to kick and head butt officers, then the spitting. Quit acting like a rookie. Be arrested like you've been there before.

The curious case of Pacman Jones helps to highlight the indiscriminate manner in which the NFL allows or disallows the various criminal elements in helmets to play on Sundays. It's possible that banning guys who assault women will have a broad reaching affect on the level of play across the league. Be the guy who takes the big step, Goodell. You can only chase deflated balls for so long before you get the reputation as a smarmy nitpicker. Also, more pink shoes. A good beating alone can't cure breast cancer.