Ray J Finally Cashing In

Ray J has always publicly maintained a "good for her" line when asked about Kim Kardashian's skyrocketed fame and fortune after her mom sold Kim's sex tape with Ray J to Vivid. Once in a while, in quiet moments involving a drink, Ray J will let loose with a snarky comment about how he made Kim what she is today and never got a taste. Besides all that fucking. But it's been ten years. Urine dries

Ray J scored a relatively massive million dollar payday from the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother to be on their D-list reality show and pretend it's not entirely faked. Also, that your other housemates who also fucked other more famous people to get an invite are celebrities. To be super clear on why he's being paid, Ray J was given multiple lines to recite during the "house entrance" kickoff show, all of which made reference to his fucking Kim Kardashian on tape.

You might know me for my music, TV shows and my dick!' Put some money in my pocket, you're still jacking off to the sex tape! Enjoy!'

Show producers discussed openly how they're hoping Ray J will spend his time on camera in the Big Brother House sharing insights on Kim Kardashian. Meaning, that's written specifically into his contract and by insights they mean how tight her pussy was.

At some point you need to look in the mirror and be embarrassed by the fact you're being paid because you fucked some short chick a decade ago. Then you need to look into another mirror and count to a million. Also, call your agent and ask him how those other hot leads are looking he's been talking about since '07.

Ray J will be inexorably tied to the Kardashian sex tape forevermore. His only chance to disassociate was to become a bigger celebrity presence than Kim Kardashian and that ship has sailed. Own it, milk it, put on a stupid red Union Jack suit and smile while you're dying on the inside. There's simply no chance you ever get another seven figure paycheck. Kim Kardashian isn't the world's only whore.