Ronda Rousey Quotes Rowling

Going off the menu for an empty inspirational quote, Ronda Rousey ended her self-imposed social media silence with a platitude from a J.K. Rowling commencement address:

And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.

There are tons of defeated fighters who've basically said the same thing, only using more contextual pugilism metaphors. The difference between Rowling and Rousey being that the former was speaking in retrospect. This was well into her Harry Potter fame and fortune, a decade since she'd been on the dole and blowing Hagrid for juice money.

Rousey's at rock bottom now. Professionally at least, following her second straight loss. This last one a standup beat down of memorable proportions by Amanda Nunes. Everythinabout Rousy was based around her invincibility. Pretending she was good looking, humorous, likable. We do that with all sports winners. Aaron Hernandez signed autographs at mall stores and smiled for photos. Adorable.

Rousey's legacy is now one of a chick who fit the suit and was gifted a title, then had her ass beat when she faced real competition. So, Hillary Clinton. Whatever tween magical adventure novels were locked inside her brain got beat out by Nunes' dozen clean punches to the face.