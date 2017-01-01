Serena Williams Now Pulling Taylor Swifts

There was a few years there where Taylor Swift was winning every single music award because fourteen year old girls were spending all their parents' money on her shit and the RIAA honors that appropriately. Swift's routine of pretending she was shocked to the core by each award announcement became the tired Buzzfeed meme of legends.

Serena Williams has picked up the torch of pompous humility, again taking the title at the Australian Open for her 23rd grand slam title. This puts her one behind Margaret Court, a then fairly large of stature Australian woman who dominated tennis in the 1960's. There comes that moment when you can dead lift the weight of the next fifteen ranked players where maybe you simply go a little Muhammed Ali in your bravado. Maybe tie up some WWF Ultimate Warrior bicep bandanas, brave face paint, and a tattooed chart of your psi power punch rating. The matches seem largely irrelevant. Get inside the mind of your opponent. You're going to win either way, but you could save yourself fifty-two minutes by allowing them to kiss your calf muscles and bow out pre-game.

Everybody who's currently waiting for Serena Williams to age out of the sport will be dead before they can beat her. Super Soldier Serum is for life.