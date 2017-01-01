SNL PC Polices Itself

SNL indefinitely suspended a writer who made a joke about Donald Trump's son Barron. It's pretty uncool to make jokes about a possibly autistic ten year old. In that vein, maybe it's uncool to bring him onstage in front of a hundred thousand people. Is anyone missing this kid at the inauguration? Let him hang out backstage, there's unlimited ice cream and a ton of whores. The writer, Katie Rich, apologized. If you're still in shock, SNL indeed hired a frumpy chick who went to Northwestern:

"Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter."

She was immediately met with backlash from the left and right. The kids should be off limits. The Bush daughters were butt funneling vodka at tailgates and it was considered off limits. Just let the kid be ten and live in a fortified compound and have Secret Service watch him get his first hand job. It's pretty much impossible not to be fucked up in this situation. Maybe he should just get his own apartment, start smoking a pipe, and be given an awesome TV show.

Rich sincerely apologized, or as sincerely as you can only after you've been busted and the NBC public relations officer insists you to do so. She's still suspended. They were going to fire her but then remembered they all hated Trump and wished for bad things to happen to his family in real life.

Isn't the point of comedy, particularly supposedly cutting edgy comedy, to push the limits? It may be a troubling sign when a show renowned for sticking it to the man starts canning writers over Twitter backlash. Especially because in this case, the joke was funny. If you didn't notice SNL went soft when they started re-casting their show at the drop of a hat in the name of diversity, or booking twink musical acts like Shawn Mendes because NBC owns his record label, this may be the writing on the wall. It's good writing. Let's go for something safer. Steve Harvey must have a couple chink jokes left in his arsenal.