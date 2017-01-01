Stacey Tierney Gets the GoFund Me Page In Death She Never Got in Life

When your daughter splits for the other side of the world to dance in a gentlemen's club, start prepping the eulogies. British ex-pat Stacey Tierney was found dead in a strip joint in Australia a solid twelve hours post-mortem. None of the guys she was partying with at the club bothered to report her demise. The declining morality of middle aged married dudes getting hummers in the VIP room at two am is a head shaker.

Melbourne, Australian police are considering opening up a murder investigation because that's what you do when the story of a dead hooker makes the front page of the DailyMail. Otherwise, who has time for that shit? She's twenty-nine and grinding on strangers' dicks for fifty bucks. We know it's drugs.

Tierney's family back in Britain is demanding answers. Now seems like the right time, as opposed to three years ago when she moved to Australia and you all agreed she was going to become a nurse. The Tierney family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to "give Stacey a send off like a princess". No specifics on what the princess sendoff might include, but a stripper party doesn't need a lot of hype to pack the house.

The GoFundMe page has already exceeded its financial goal because the general public has trouble finding appropriate ways to deal with the death of a young attractive woman. Giving money to people you know nothing about except their daughter is a dead hooker seems reasonable. Brent Musburger just referred to them as "the best".