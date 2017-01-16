Superfly Jimmy Snuka Dead

Jimmy Snuka passed away at his home in Florida, considerably more drugged up and peacefully than that of his ex girlfriend who was found beaten to death in his motel room in the 80's. There weren't any other suspects, and the victim's family won a civil suit against Snuka two years later, which he apparently never paid. As evidence of his financial situation, in his later years he was trying to sell personalized video greetings on Twitter. You should have gotten on that. As tributes came flooding in from The Rock and other wrestling greats, nobody mentioned that it seems pretty likely he beat a chick to death.

It's unclear why it took thirty years for criminal charges to be filed, but smart money says it's a combo of the DA back then being a huge wrestling fan, and a lot of lazy incompetent pigs aiming to put people in jail for smoking pot. Much less effort and a higher turnaround. A judge dismissed the charges two weeks ago, deeming Snuka mentally incompetent to stand trial. I don't personally care if you try a vegetable, going to court mostly entails just sitting there and saying you don't remember when questioned. Any retard can do that. Snuka will be missed, apparently more so than the chick he probably killed via Superfly Splash from the top of a Days Inn dresser.