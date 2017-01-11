Taylor Swift Shows Off Little Round Ta-Tas And Shit Around The Web

Taylor Swift hits the town in a tight tank top at the gym. (Egotastic)

Khloe Kardashian reminds us that she also has a big ass. (TMZ)

Caitlin Stasey gets topless because it's her job. (Egotastic All-Stars)

Demi Lovato in a bikini will make you happy. (Drunken Stepfather)

Kennedy Malling is the Colorado coed of your dreams. (Busted Coverage)

Victoria Justice wants you to see what's up her skirt. (Taxi Driver)

Just be glad your pregnant wife isn't this insane. (Casey Anthony)

Kate Upton and her tits pose in the Love Advent calendar. (COED)