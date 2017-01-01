The Real Housewives of ISIS Might Move the Needle (VIDEO)

A BBC comedy skit show called Revolting created a spoof reality show series The Real Housewives of ISIS. It's funny, sharp, and politically incorrect. Therefore, being criticized by many as insensitive and offensive.

The show satires the manner in which young British women are drawn to ISIS online in chatrooms with the promise of feeling wanted and needed and desired. Which is exactly what's happening. Hence the satire. Also wistfully wishing your teen daughter would simply fall into drinking and unprotected sex.

The skit nails the Bravo Housewives banality and insipidness to perfection, including the dolt inspired score. Only these ISIS wives are chained to bombed out kitchens and modeling suicide vests. Something ludicrous, yet quite real to the experience of these lost chicks upon arriving in Syria to meet their new happening Islamic jihadist husbands.

This type of biting content would never make it to air in the U.S. SNL only pretends to be edgy, and never at the expense of a disenfranchised group like the chipper revolutionaries of ISIS. Even the South Park guys balked at a crazy Islam episodes for fear of being blown up in their offices. Fair enough. We do prefer not death in the West.

What asinine critics can't fathom is that the war against savagery is going to be fought with media and ideas, including satire and mocking. Laws or armies could never stop stupid teen girls from hooking up with bad guys ever before. What occasionally works is a TV show show that helps them realize how fucking stupid they are, in a less deadly and raped by a thousand nomads kind of way.

Its never going to be dirty bombs that get us, it's going to be our modern day infatuation with not hurting anybody's feelings. That's not flippant, that's how it's going down.