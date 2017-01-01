These El Moussas Seem Like Very Practical El Moussas

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are filming a new season of Flip or Flop for HGTV despite their very public split and Tarek's recent legal filing for spousal support. A happy working couple show starring a husband and wife currently divorcing and fucking other people would seem ludicrous if there was any level of authenticity to reality television programming.

"It's business as usual for them. They're committed to their business and to their future together as they work together on the show."

Thanks, public relations fembot. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could never star in a film together again because studios would survey potential audiences and find they refuse to buy into a Pitt-Jolie fictional romantic screen partnership. Basic cable non-scripted programming works off a completely different set of consumer parameters. Most notably, their audiences are comprised largely of emotionally fragile and blindly unquestioning women who would rather continue to buy into a manufactured fantasy than look out their living room window.

It's like asking a seven year old if Ken and Barbie should get married. They did. Now they pretend to flip houses on HGTV and lend their name out to shady real estate seminars. Also, Ken found Barbie fucking the contractor and ran into the woods with a loaded gun. Fuck, maybe reality is too harsh.