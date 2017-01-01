Toddler Rescue Video Probably Fake (VIDEO)

Some guy named Ricky Shoff posted a Facebook video of his toddler son saving his twin brother who was pinned under a dresser, presumably while the parents were in the next room. What awful parents. Did you not hear the kid screaming or were you too busy humping? This video is most certainly bullshit. It was shot on a nanny cam, a euphemism for spying. Shoff happens to work for a company called Vivint Smart Home, which sells nanny cams and encourages their use. See, you should use a nanny cam, so you can capture footage of your toddler son saving his brother and then post it to Facebook. Or more realistically, you'll be able to have peace of mind knowing your toddler was killed by a dresser on HD video. Perhaps some audio would be more helpful? Doesn't this video confirm that your products are pretty useless?

If you watch the video you might think it's weird how light the dresser is, or that the drawers are empty, or that the nanny cam is for some reason pointed at the dresser instead of the crib. Is the Hamburgler breaking in in the middle of the night and rummaging through those empty drawers? Shoff appeared with his wife and children on a CNN segment to plug his video while the blithering hosts failed to address any of these issues.

People like Shoff who exploit their children for their own personal benefit are the scum of the earth. Congrats on getting lots of hits. We'll wait for your impending reality show, then ten years after that when your drug addled kids throw themselves in front of a train, some far gone subconscious memory of being pinned under a dresser rushing through their heads as the locomotive approaches. Loved you in the Old Navy commercials though, next time post the sex tapes.