You Misunderstood Madonna, This One's on You

It's unlikely Madonna believes the bulk of her simpleton political rhetoric. Everything Madonna does is some offshoot of a mission statement to remain socially relevant to younger people who are less discerning in their musical tastes. That includes shouting vulgarities and MTV generation diatribes into public microphones on behalf of causes popular to people whose parents pay their bills.

Madonna's comment during the Women's March about wanting to blow up the White House raised a lot of largely overblown concerns by people pretending to be national security penal code experts. Madonna isn't going to kill the President. Nor is she going to inspire murder. Her people might throw a pie, at best, and even then they throw like girls with scoliosis.

According to Madonna, that thinking a ton about blowing up the White House comment was taken entirely out of context. Which is weird since she only spoke for a few minutes and everybody watched the entire rant to hear her F-bombs on CNN.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things - one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Now that you explain it I'm still quite certain none of that was in your speech. This is the new veneer of apology adopted by Madonna and Lena Dunham and ilk when they're caught going overboard in their pampered girl tantrums. Not, I'm sorry, but, I was speaking in a character or in figures of speech you obviously missed. This one's on you for not majoring in Creative Writing at Oberlin. Empty apologies don't count for much, though more than threatening violence because women in States you'd never even consider visiting don't have unfettered access to abortions.