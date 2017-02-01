A Day Without a Woman

Organizers of the Women's March are scheduling a one-day general strike for the women of this nation. It's unclear how many women will participate, but one-percent of the gender would be hailed in spin classes for generations to come. Certainly enough for a CNN Town Special Hall or three on the movement. The date of the sick-in is yet to be decided. Everybody's checking their calendars and getting back.

The Day Without a Woman literally harkens back to the 2004 film, A Day Without a Mexican, a satirical movie based around the general SEIU labor union and illegal immigrant marches and threatened boycotts in Los Angeles of the early 2000's. The movie contemplates what would happen to California if all Mexicans disappeared for the day. Here's a hint, it's much worse than if all women took the day off.

There's always a high when you come back from a big protest march where Madonna is screaming about killing the President and Scarlett Johansson brings you to tears with her upscale white suburban teen abortion stories. Plus you and your roommate Kitty you haven't hung out enough with since college are wicked high and making killer pussy signs. You don't want all those good feelings to fritter away as you cry on the inside beneath the man in your life who takes you for granted.

A sick-in feels right. It's like a march only you don't have to travel. Really, you don' have to do anything at all which makes it 2017 perfect. Sit on your couch and watch Rachel Maddow salute you. Wait, will she be working?