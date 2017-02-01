A Day Without Immigrants Is Today, As It Turns Out

You can't blame strategists for swapping the word "immigrant" in the place of "illegal immigrants" when seeking to shape public debate. If you're the badminton team on campus and budget cuts are threatening your shuttlecock supply, you pen a letter to the papers noting that "college sports" are in jeopardy. Fuck, not football! You want to create allies and alarm as broadly as possible. There is no such thing as lying in politics.

Today is A Day Without Immigrants. You've probably noticed. Practically speaking, it's a protest regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants. More practically, illegal Central Americans living and working in the United States. There are few ICE raids at Google. It's probably in fine print on the signs. Pretty much everybody in America is descended from immigrants, so both the strength and the inanity of the protest are revealed simultaneously.

Immigrants are being urged to skip work and keep their kids out of school. Don't lift a finger. Also, self-identify as illegal. Smart. This is the new form of protest. Most immigrant grandmas would whack some ass if they found out their grandkids were missing school or work for a boycott. That's why they came here with scurvy and rickets on shitty ships in the first place. And for what? What's the end goal of the demands? To allow for a cessation of immigration laws? That would be chaos, even for the people who theoretically support the notion. Amnesties are always in the works and previously granted. That's probably the settlement package.

It's hard not to feel a tug of support for illegal immigrants. The vast majority wanted to get the fuck out of Mexico or Honduras. Who the hell wouldn't? They're waved in by big business on the right looking for cheap labor and big government on the left looking for cheap votes. The Catholic Church just needs parishioners to rake. The bulk of illegals are hard working which is why these protest boycott marches have a couple hundred drummed up supporters versus five hundred thousand like the upscale white feminist ladies.

Somebody might suggest that immigrant or any minority interests that feel disenfranchised seek educational, economic, and social power through grit and determination rather than boycotts and complaints. That's what women did for the most part, now they run at least half the shit, including all these protest marches. I can't believe I'm at work.

Photo credit: Star Tribune