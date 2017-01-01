Alexis Ren Deep Thoughts

It's cosmically perfect that models are no less profound than the breathless female bloggers who cover them like they're geopolitical figures. A Cosmo writer found herself "equal parts confused and excited" when young beach model Alexis Ren launched a makeup line. Like the linguists in Arrival upon meeting the heptapods. Who can sleep?

Ren explains that even as a beach girl she's now looking at sophisticated made-up looks as her entry point into adulthood. Also, the cosmetics companies paid her. Cosmetics companies pay everybody. They fund Cosmo, despite the lack of any notices or disclaimers on the pages of the magazine. More articles on women empowering themselves by going make-up free please. Wait, you're not running those.

Ren has big plans for her future growth as a person, largely revolving around ditching her blonde hair:

"I want to grow up. I want to become that woman I’ve aspired to be and going dark just felt right to me. I always associate blonde with sunshine and puppies and happiness, but I don’t think sexiness. You can be sexy blonde, but as far as that dark kind of sexiness with tan skin and tattoos, that to me is another level and where I’m heading actually. I eventually want to try to go black just for fun. I don’t think that people should be confined to any particular aesthetic."

True that. You're Hillary Clinton with a decent message and a figure. The bulk of women can't divorce themselves from the completely superficial and reflexive pursuits of fashion, style, and beauty. Anymore than men can give up nachos. Do you need melted cheese on your fried chips? That's not even a legitimate question. Gender equality is an absurdist notion.