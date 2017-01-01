All The Trump Name-Calling, One Finally Lands

Millions have tried to demean Trump with angry name calling. On their Twitter feeds, Instagrams, Facebook, TV shows, SNL skits, concert stages, Washington Mall rants. Lots of Hitler this and Stalin that. Racist, sexist, pedophile. The typical cliche verbal mediocrity designed for anybody who didn't laud Hidden Figures. Nothing has stuck.

In response to Trump's threats to 'destroy' a State Senator in Texas who was pushing for civil asset forfeiture reform, a Pennsylvania State Senator called Trump the first name that has stuck.

Hey @realDonaldTrump I oppose civil asset forfeiture too! Why don't you try to destroy my career you fascist, loofa-faced, shit-gibbon!

Fascist loofa-faced shit-gibbon is truly one of those defining moments in name calling. Trump deserves name calling since he volleys elementary school level verbal taunts to others on a daily basis. It's simply that the creativity level of most anti-Trumpers is either non-existent or stymied by their own overwhelming fury. Fascist, loofa-faced, shit-gibbon is evocative, creative, and just ridiculous enough to be memorable.

Kudos to you, State Senator, Daylin Leach. You can generally discount as every elected official everywhere is merely some variant of Boss Hogg, but today, you've won.